A Flock of Angry Geese Chase a Slow Moving Alligator Across Golf Course at a PGA Invitational

During the second annual Christie’s Critters Invitational on The Champion Course at PGA National, golfers were caught off guard when they saw a giant alligator cross the golf course. Even more amazing was the flock of angry geese engaging in a slow motion chase after the wayward reptile. Luckily, golfer Ryan Witkowski was at hole number nine and had the presence of mind to capture this hilarious scene as it happened.

