Gecko Nibbles at Grilled Pineapple in a Restaurant

A wayward gecko landed on a restaurant table and began nibbling on a grilled pineapple that was sitting on a diner’s plate. Because the scene looked so cute, no one seemed to want to shoo the little lizard away.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

