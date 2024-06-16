Gecko Nibbles at Grilled Pineapple in a Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pet Collective (@thepetcollective)
A wayward gecko landed on a restaurant table and began nibbling on a grilled pineapple that was sitting on a diner’s plate. Because the scene looked so cute, no one seemed to want to shoo the little lizard away.
