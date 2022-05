A Poignant Gayageum Cover of ‘Suicide is Painless’, The Iconic Theme Song From ‘M*A*S*H’

Musician Luna Lee, who plays popular songs on a traditional Korean Gayageum, performed “Suicide is Painless”, the iconic theme from the classic film and tv show M*A*S*H. The dulcet tones of the instrument add a wonderful poignant counterpoint to the intense, but ironic lyrics.

The song was suggested to Luna by one of her viewers.

Thanks for this beautiful song suggestion! I loved it a lot. I hope you like it.