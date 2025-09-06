A Powerful Animation About a Gay Couple Fighting to Adopt the Baby They Found in a NYC Subway Station

“18 Months” by Amy Fortunato for Second Nurture is an incredibly powerful stop motion animated short about Danny Stewart and Peter Mercurio, a gay couple who found a newborn baby who was left in a box at the foot of a New York City subway station in 2000, and their hard-won 18-month fight to adopt this child.

When Danny and Pete find a newborn in a subway station, their journey to adopt him is retold to mirror the stages of pregnancy—challenging traditional definitions and proving it doesn’t always take a man, a woman, and 9 months to build a family.

Fortunato explained how the sets were designed to encourage inclusivity.

We transformed pages from old pregnancy books, symbols of outdated family definitions, into every stop-motion model set, rewriting history to illustrate a more inclusive, modern definition of family.

The baby, who was named Kevin, has since grown up into a beautiful young man who lives and works in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Kevin grew up in Chelsea, graduated from Swarthmore, and now lives in Pittsburgh, working in tech and captaining his Ultimate Frisbee team.