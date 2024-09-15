Galaxy Kitty, A Beautiful Tuxedo Cat Who Has a Unique Black Coat Dotted With Stars

A beautiful rescued cat named Gatsby has a unique tuxedo coat that’s dotted with stars. As it turns out, these stars are due to vitiligo, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair, skin and fur to lose pigmentation in random spots.

Gatsby, aka Galaxy Kitty. Hi! I have a condition called vitiligo, which gives me my stars

Gatsby, who is also known as the Galaxy Kitty, does not suffer in any way, in fact, he is a very happy cat who was rescued with his sister by a loving human after their original human passed away.