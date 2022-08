Lyuba and Max of Krukrustudio, the Russian team behind the adorable R2-D2-style handbag and other amazing animal and sea creature bags, crafted clever leather bags shaped like classic gas cans. The bag is handmade and comes in either red or black leather. The original version was done in wool.

