Entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk Talks Sports and Hip Hop While Eating Increasingly Spicy Chicken Wings

Gary Vaynerchuk is a tireless entrepreneur, New York Times best-selling author, tech investor, digital-media wiz, and one-man content farm. But how is he with hot food? Find out as the inimitable Gary Vee battles the wings of death and unleashes his F-bomb–heavy brand of rhetoric on everything from the “gangster entrepreneurship” of Hot Ones, to Soundcloud rappers and the future of Jake Paul.

