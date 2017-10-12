Entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk Talks Sports and Hip Hop While Eating Increasingly Spicy Chicken Wings

On a tear jerking episode of the First We Feast series, Hot Ones, fast talking entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk aka Gary Vee sat down with host Sean Evans and shared his thoughts about becoming an American through football, how Facebook is a mirror to society and his love of hip hop, all while eating increasingly spicy chicken wings.
Gary Vaynerchuk is a tireless entrepreneur, New York Times best-selling author, tech investor, digital-media wiz, and one-man content farm. But how is he with hot food? Find out as the inimitable Gary Vee battles the wings of death and unleashes his F-bomb–heavy brand of rhetoric on everything from the “gangster entrepreneurship” of Hot Ones, to Soundcloud rappers and the future of Jake Paul.
It's up !!! https://t.co/BXvRuFYj7Q pic.twitter.com/E00Tfn4xBH
— Gary Vaynerchuk (@garyvee) October 12, 2017