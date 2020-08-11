fbpx

Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

A Sleek Watch Made From Recycled Electronics

by on

Twin brothers Nick and Steve Tidball of Vollebak, in partnership with the Wallpaper* Re-Made Project, have created the “Garbage Watch”, a sleek, colorful industrial wearable timepiece that is made completely out of recycled parts from discarded electronic equipment.

So our Garbage Watch started with a very simple idea. What if garbage isn’t garbage? What if it’s simply pre-assembled raw materials that we can use to make new things. It’s why everything you can see on the Garbage Watch used to be something else – a motherboard from your computer, a microchip in your smartphone, or wiring from your TV.

The watch is currently a prototype, but the brothers are planning to release it in 2021. They’ve set up an email list to alert those interested.

Over the next year we’ll be going on a journey from prototype to product, sourcing components from sustainable e-waste recycling efforts, and sharing the story with you. Launching in 2021, the waiting list is now open.

Garbage Watch Motherboard

Garbage Watch Close Up

via Colossal


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved