A Gorgeous Rendition of the Game of Thrones Theme Played on an Acoustic 12-String Guitar

With the airing of the Game of Thrones season 7 finale, multi-instrumentalist Trench performed a gorgeous rendition of the show’s iconic theme on a beautiful acoustic 12-string guitar. Trench’s faithful canine companion Maple made an appreciative, if not sleepy audience of one.

The octave spacing of the 12-string guitar’s strings gives a cool fuller layered sounding effect that felt perfect to utilize for the Game of Thrones epic intro theme.

Maple isn’t always sleeping when Trench is playing. Sometimes she just hangs out and cleans her elephant.

A post shared by Trench (@acoustictrench) on Aug 15, 2017 at 7:06pm PDT

via reddit