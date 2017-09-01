Laughing Squid

Game of Thrones Actors Perform a Respectable Acoustic Cover of a Tom Waits Song at a Cast Trailer

In another behind-the-scenes trailer performance on the set of Game of Thrones, actors Iain Glen on guitar (Jorah Mormont) and Richard Dormer (Beric Dondarrion) on ukulele, performed a really respectable version of the Tom Waits song “Hope That I Don’t Fall in Love With You” from the 1973 Closing Time album. Rory McCann (The Hound) and Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane) contributed with backup vocals

BROTHERHOOD WITHOUT BANJOS This is our latest hit “Anthem over season seven end”. On Guitar #iainglen ! On the ukulele #richarddormer, and choir Mr. #rorymccann and myself! Our new album is called: “What will fate bring us???”

Pray for us! #throwbackmonday #got7 #beric #richarddormer #whatwillhappen

