Game of Thrones Actors Perform a Respectable Acoustic Cover of a Tom Waits Song at a Cast Trailer

In another behind-the-scenes trailer performance on the set of Game of Thrones, actors Iain Glen on guitar (Jorah Mormont) and Richard Dormer (Beric Dondarrion) on ukulele, performed a really respectable version of the Tom Waits song “Hope That I Don’t Fall in Love With You” from the 1973 Closing Time album. Rory McCann (The Hound) and Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane) contributed with backup vocals
