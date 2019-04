Pawel Zadrozniak, who is also known as “Silent”, has programmed his Floppotron, an electronic orchestra made up of sixty-four floppy drives, eight hard disks and two scanners to play the theme from Game of Thrones.

Remastered after almost 3 years. Game of Thrones Theme.

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones premieres on Sunday, April 14, 2019.