In 2017, Sky Atlantic commissioned video editor Swedemason to create a promo for the seventh season of Game of Thrones. Using the concept of fire and ice, Swedemason brilliantly mashed together the series characters hilariously rapping/singing the lyrics to the 1989 Vanilla Ice song “Ice Ice Baby”.

via Miss Cellania