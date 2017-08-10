Game of Thrones Characters Sing ‘Ice Ice Baby’

Retro Miami Nights has created a cleverly edited video of the classic Vanilla Ice song “Ice Ice Baby” being sung by characters from HBO‘s Game of Thrones. Here is the original song.
via reddit
