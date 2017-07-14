A Handy Recap of Game of Thrones Seasons One Through Six Ahead of the Season Seven Premiere

With the seventh season premiere of Game of Thrones taking place on Sunday, July 16, 2017, the folks at HBO very graciously provided a five minute recap of the series first six seasons. Although brief, this refresher will come in handy in case a character who has been unseen for several seasons makes an appearance or a forgotten storyline is suddenly remembered.

Every battle. Every moment. Every episode. Watch the Game of Thrones Season 1-6 recap before the Season 7 premiere this Sunday at 9PM on HBO.