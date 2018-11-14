Game of Thrones Characters Realize What They’ve Been Fighting For in Teaser For the Series Final Season

In a deliciously provocative teaser trailer for the highly anticipated 8th and final season of the Game of Thrones series, a rather vengeful Cercei Lannister tabulates her painful losses in a multi-season montage by stating aloud that one either “wins or dies” in the struggle for the crown, while a determined Jon Snow prepares for the fiercest battle of everyone’s lives.

Every battle.

Every betrayal.

Every risk.

Every fight.

Every sacrifice.

Every death.

All for the Throne.

The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere in April 2019.