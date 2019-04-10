Game of Thrones Cast Members Reflect Fondly Upon the First Seven Seasons of the Series

With the first episode of the final season just days away, several of the Game of Thrones cast members reflect fondly upon the first seven seasons since the series began in 2011. Actors such as Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Isaac Hempstead-Wright (Bran Stark) talk about growing up on set and in the public eye. Actors Kit Harrington (Jon Snow), Amelia Clark (Daenerys Targaryen), Peter Dinklage (Tyrian Lannister), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Rory McCann (Sandor Clegan/The Hound) and Iain Glenn (Jorah Mormont) all talk about the profound effect the series has had on their lives.
