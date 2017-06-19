Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Galaxy Gates, A Cosmic Visual Composition Made of Soap, Paint and Oil in Motion Under a Macro Lens

by at on

Artistic filmmakers Thomas Blanchard and Oilhack have created a cosmic visual composition that, similar to Blanchard’s past work, combines paint, oil, milk and liquid soap that is then filmed in motion under a macro lens. Entitled “Galaxy Gates“, the different colors and textures drift together and apart to create an active astral environment set to an ethereal soundtrack by Velvet Coffee.

Galaxy gates » is the pride of our collection. It is the result of a 4 months long job. Due to the very high selection standards, less than 2% of the shots taken were used to create this immersive video. First, paints are mixed, then they are “opened”, a specific process that we have worked out while on a trip in Japan. “GALAXY GATES” is an experimental dreamlike video rocking us smoothly through circular moves.


Related Laughing Squid Posts






  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.