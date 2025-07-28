A Giant Galactus Magnificently Patrols the Halls of San Diego Comic Con 2025

A giant Galactus, the legendary eater of worlds from Marvel Comics, patrolled the halls at San Diego Comic–Con 2025, showcasing his magnificent size as attendees, some costumed, reached for their chance to take photos.

Check out this SDCC beast… Galactus, the world eater, is here! Tag your crew and show them the devour of worlds! 

This incredible costume was built by Thomas DePetrillo and his team of talented artists at Extreme Costumes.

@extremecostumes

? Made in America – Toby Keith
Building the Galactus Costume

Scale test for WORLD EATER #SDCC

via The Awesomer

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

