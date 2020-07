Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

“Fun & Games” by Bullpen Studio is a brilliantly animated short that sarcastically visualizes how a colorful child’s toy can go very wrong by morphing into something very dark and harmful in just a blink of an eye.

A tongue in cheek look at the games we design and give our children. It’s all fun & games. Until it isn’t…

via Vimeo Staff Picks