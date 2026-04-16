A Hilarious Review of New York City’s Confusing Fulton Street Subway Station

Comedian Myles Toe, who enjoys poking fun at New York City neighborhoods, gave a hilarious review of the architecturally confusing behemoth that is the Fulton Street Subway Station in lower Manhattan.

So, let’s just say hypothetically you’re trying to get back to Brooklyn. …But nay, somehow you’ve wandered into the disorienting, spatially cursed, architecturally psychotic underground punishment chamber known only as Fulton Street Station. A government-funded escape room designed by a committee of drunk raccoons.

Speaking in a highly believable British accent, Toe explained how this station has been stitched together over the past few centuries, adding in way too many trains and other random features that make the station even more confusing and anxiety-inducing.

This wacky place isn’t a subway station. It’s a full-blown setup to a godamn panic attack. It’s the connecting hub for the 2 3 4 5 6 A C J. …And just when you thought it couldn’t get any stranger, it’s somehow connected to the three worst things in all of human history. A shopping mall, the state of New Jersey, and, against all logic, 9/11. The problem is Fulton Street isn’t just one station, it’s a stitched-together network of competing subway systems built across different eras, all forced to coexist underground like rival gangs