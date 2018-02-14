Talented Father and Son Luthiers Demonstrate the Fascinating Full Build Process of a Goodall Guitar

Welcome to the day-by-day video recording of a beautiful Goodall guitar being constructed over a five week build period. In this long version recording you will see and hear how these master luthiers handcraft world class instruments. You will gain an appreciation for the quality, craftsmanship and fine details revealed in this video.

Talented luthiers James Goodall and Luke Goodall give a fascinating start to finish, step-by-step narrated demonstration of the elaborate process involved in a full build of an acoustic Goodall guitar from raw wood. Father and son team work together seamlessly at their Fort Bragg, California workshop, while a beautiful medley of musicians playing their namesake guitars acts as a perfect soundtrack.

