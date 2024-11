An Adorable Frog Sleep Mask With Adjustable Eyes

Shinywear is selling an absolutely adorable green frog sleep mask with eyes that can be adjusted from closed, to half-open, to wide-open. The eyes can also be positioned to wink on either side. It is made from a comfy material and is perfect for kids, teens, and their parents.

Shinywear Cute Sleeping Eye Mask Plush Blindfold Travel Sleep Masks Super Soft Funny Eye Cover for Kids Girls and Adult (Green Frog)

