How the Familiar Behavior of Romance Became the Norm Within the Platonic Relationships of ‘Friends’

Friends illustrates that friendship and romance are two interconnected sides of the same love coin throughout the show.We see familiar romantic behavior transplanted onto platonic situations and this makes us laugh.

In another of their very insightful video essays , film and television analysis platform ScreenPrism dug into the classic series Friends . looking specifically at how the platonic relationships between the characters were often portrayed as familiarly romantic whenever there was a responsibility to be met, an argument, a tender moment or moving out of an apartment. They also looked at collective romance of the six friends, growing and changing as they grew as individuals.

