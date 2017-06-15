Engineer Mark Rober Creates a Super Friendly Horn for His Car to Use in Non-Emergency Situations

Former NASA engineer Mark Rober created a customized set of horns for his car that play three different sounds. The main horn is a friendly honk that lets off two quick chirps for non-emergency situations, the next is a loud train horn for getting everyone’s attention, and finally a super friendly R2-D2 beep sound.

