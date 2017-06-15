Laughing Squid

Engineer Mark Rober Creates a Super Friendly Horn for His Car to Use in Non-Emergency Situations

Former NASA engineer Mark Rober created a customized set of horns for his car that play three different sounds. The main horn is a friendly honk that lets off two quick chirps for non-emergency situations, the next is a loud train horn for getting everyone’s attention, and finally a super friendly R2-D2 beep sound.

This horn is SO courteous my car was granted Canadian citizenship yesterday. I customized my car horn to play three different sounds. The main sound is the “Courtesy Honk” which is used to get the attention of other drivers in a non-emergency scenario. It’s two quick chirps of the horn that is not only friendly sounding, but it’s not as loud as a normal car horn.


