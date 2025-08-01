A Sunflower Twirling Musician Performs The Cure’s ‘Friday I’m In Love’ in the Style of The Smiths

Musician Joshua Woo, who previously dressed up as Robert Smith to perform the classic a-ha song “Take on Me as The Cure, performed “Friday I’m in Love” in the highly distinctive style of The Smiths. To put a finer point on it, Woo also twirled a sunflower around in perfect imitation of Morrissey.

Robert Smith and Morrissey famously have a disliking and rivalry with each other. So I though I could try and heal relationships by combining them together ha!