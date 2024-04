Oven Mitts That Look Like Freshly Baked Bread

Firebox is selling a rather scrumptious-looking set of oven mitts that look like freshly baked bread. The outside of the mitts is covered in a beautifully baked crust, while the inside reveals a soft, hearty loaf. Perfect for handling the best of foods and working up an appetite at the same time.

Freshly Baked Oven Gloves

