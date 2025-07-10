Talented Musician Lovingly Serenades Animals With Beautiful Songs on His Acoustic Guitar

French musician and animal advocate Plumes performs beautiful serenades on his acoustic guitar to animals of both land and sea. He had read that cows enjoy soothing music and would be receptive to it, so he began experimenting there.

This whole thing didn’t start out as me being an animal advocate. But the more I learn about animals, the more I want to play for them and share the connection with them through music. I read somewhere that cows like music, that music feels good to them. I sang for them. And it ended up being an amazing experience.

Plumes has since grown his audience to include horses, camels, sea lions, donkeys, tapirs, parrots, puppies, and more. He also enjoys working with rescue organizations.

Rescues are my favorites. So, I always sing love songs to them. It’s kind of like professing my love to them. The animals I’ve had lots of amazing reactions. They always seem to want to get closer to the music. That’s always nice to witness.