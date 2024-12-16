Why Ricola Cough Drops Are Given Out for Free at a Symphony Hall in Hamburg, Germany

Radio host Derrick Gee explained why there is a strategically placed display of free Ricola cough drops at the Elbphilharmonie Symphony Hall in Hamburg, Germany. It turns out that the biggest enemy to performances are dry coughs by audience members, so symphony management set out to limit these distrubances by making the solution free for the taking.

Therefore these strategically placed Ricola Original Cough Drops aren’t there for you, they’re there for the sake of everyone else…listen so grab a handful next time you go to a concert for the sake of everyone else and as they say silence is golden in this case it literally is.