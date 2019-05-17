Woman Seeks Advice From Her Overly Generous Mother Who Takes Care of Too Many Kids and Dogs

In an amusing semi-autobiographical stop-motion animation entitled “Freaks of Nurture” by filmmaker Alexandra Lemay, a young woman needing career assistance calls her mom for advice. Her mother is happy to hear from her daughter but is unable to give her full attention due to the many responsibilities she’s voluntarily taken on, such as the care for many young foster children and a good number of rescued dogs. The daughter tries to talk face-to-face with her mother but gets frustrated with all the random chaos happening around her. Back in her studio, the daughter finally understands who her mother is and loves her for it no matter what.

Freaks of Nurture is an animated short about a neurotic mother-daughter relationship inspired by the filmmaker’s own unorthodox upbringing with her single-parent mom, who is also a foster parent and dog breeder. Self-deprecating and bursting with energy, the film reveals that no matter how grown-up we think we are, we never quite stop craving the love and support of a parent.

via Vimeo Staff Picks