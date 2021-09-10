Frasier’s Seattle View Replaced With Video Games

frasier looking at bioshock pic.twitter.com/04KSOa9LnC — frasier looking at video games (@frasier_looking) September 7, 2021

Eagle McGill, a video game publisher in London, created the hilarious Twitter account “frasier looking at video games”. The Frasier in this case is Frasier Crane (played impeccably by Kelsey Grammer) the titular character of the Cheers spinoff series Frasier. When stressed, Frasier would often gaze out of his beautiful floor-to-ceiling windows onto the Seattle skyline.

McGill switched out the Seattle view for those environments found in popular video games, including Bioshock, Alan Wake, Bloodborne, Half-Life, Stardew Valley, Streets of Kamurocho, Townscaper, Super Mario Odyssey, and others.

Frasier looking at video games, locations, and sometimes other

frasier looking at bright falls pic.twitter.com/yScSqCGbJ7 — frasier looking at video games (@frasier_looking) September 9, 2021

frasier looking at yahar'gul, unseen village pic.twitter.com/baBlEeqEkp — frasier looking at video games (@frasier_looking) September 7, 2021

frasier looking at city 17 pic.twitter.com/04rfMasc4R — frasier looking at video games (@frasier_looking) September 8, 2021

frasier looking at stardew valley pic.twitter.com/FnVUPWwhCk — frasier looking at video games (@frasier_looking) September 10, 2021

frasier looking at kamurocho pic.twitter.com/39sR476jDn — frasier looking at video games (@frasier_looking) September 10, 2021

frasier looking at townscaper pic.twitter.com/20RTG8kHbn — frasier looking at video games (@frasier_looking) September 7, 2021

frasier looking at new donk city pic.twitter.com/Tuhav3GeL8 — frasier looking at video games (@frasier_looking) September 7, 2021

frasier watching the matrix pic.twitter.com/y8OwrQCLpQ — frasier looking at video games (@frasier_looking) September 9, 2021

frasier looking at the playstation showcase pic.twitter.com/fy000p3g3C — frasier looking at video games (@frasier_looking) September 9, 2021

Here’s the original from the series finale “Goodnight Seattle”.

via Boing Boing