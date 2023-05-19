Frankie Goes to Hollywood Reunites for 2023 Eurovision

The original members of the British synth band Frankie Goes to Hollywood reunited after 36 years to perform their hit song “Welcome to the Pleasuredome” during the Eurovision 2023 opening show in their hometown of Liverpool. This was the first time they all played together since splitting up in 1987. The band only performed one song, leaving the audience wanting more.

Just the one song for the Eurovision week opening concert as that’s all they were asked to do. Live vocals over a backing track.

Here’s the band performing the song live in 1985

Here’s the original music video from 1984.