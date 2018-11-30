Laughing Squid

Two Playful Foxes Gleefully Romp Around a West Midlands, England Backyard During a Snowstorm

In 2017, a pair of very playful red foxes gleefully romped around a backyard in the West Midlands town of Wolverhampton, England while copious amounts of snow down from the sky. The adorable vulpines spent most of their time weaving in and out of a chainlink fence, where they playfully fought with each other and generally chased one another around in the snow. The homeowner stated that they’re used to having foxes their yard.

I have had foxes living in my garden for years and they come back each year to have cubs. These two were chilling out in the snow on a Sunday

