The Town of Cobourg caught a pretty neat interaction between a Snowy Owl and a red fox at the Marina on January 4, 2018.

Security cameras in the town of Cobourg in Ontario, Canada captured the amazing sight of a wary fox facing off against a confident snowy owl during a cold winter’s night in early January. During this showdown, the fox paced back and forth, leaving a trail of tiny footprints in the freshly fallen snow while deciding to opt out and walk away.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!