Young Woman Documents Four Years of Remarkable Progress Learning to Play the Guitar Via the Internet

Rachel F, a young woman who decided in 2016 to turn to the internet in order to learn how to play the guitar, shared the remarkable progress she’s made thus far in a single video that encompasses each month of her sessions over the past four years.

This is my progress throughout my first four years playing the electric guitar! I started playing guitar in Jan 2016 as an adult beginner and I’ve been entirely self-taught with the help of the internet.

Rachel’s individual sessions and other videos are available on her YouTube channel and Instagram.

