How to Identify the Four Main Types of Clouds

Educator Maynard Okereke of the Hip Hop Science show partnered with Nat Geo Kids to present a wonderfully informative lesson on identifying the four main cloud classifications.

Today, we’re getting off the ground and up into the sky to find out everything we can about clouds. Clouds come in all sorts of shapes, sizes, and colors. Some look happy, some look sad, and some look angry, but they’re all important to the world that we live in.

The four types of clouds consist of cumulus (fluffy clouds), cumulonimbus (storm clouds), stratus (low altitude uniform clouds), and cirrus (high altitude wispy clouds). Okereke jovially explains how understanding clouds is important to understanding the planet.

Learning to recognize clouds can help you predict the weather and understand how Earth’s atmosphere, or the blanket of air that wraps around our planet, works.

How Clouds Stay in the Air