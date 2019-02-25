A Lonely Man Mourns the Loss of Drinking Tea With His Troll Friend in the Touching Animation ‘Forget Me Not’

The touching animation “Forget Me Not” by students at the Animation Workshop/VIA University College tells the story of a lonely man who lives deep in a forest. Every day, this man enjoys a cup of tea with a troll who perches his giant body outside of the man’s house. One day, the troll sees a patch of sunlight elsewhere and refuses his offered cuppa. By the next day, the troll was gone. The man mourns the loss of his tea drinking partner and sinks deeply into his own fears of being left alone. Yet, it is the search for his friend that ultimately gives him the confidence he needs in himself.

When a lifelong friend departs, a stubborn old man has to face his inner fears in order to restore peace to his mind.

via Vimeo Staff Picks