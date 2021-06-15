Animated Banknotes From Around the World Emerge From the Sand in a Fascinating Stop Motion Animation

“Foreign Exchange” by Corrie Francis Parks is a fascinating stop motion animated short that features 50 different banknotes from around the world that are deconstructed so that their individual designs and markings become animated within their static surroundings.

Each bill appears to emerge from grains of sand. The sand has also been gathered from different countries. The combination of the two, symbolizing the constantly shifting global economic tide.

“Foreign Exchange” explores the tenuous connections and reinventions that keep the global economic tides flowing. The film is made with a unique micro-sand animation stopmotion technique in which the individual grains of sand take on a life of their own.

via Vimeo Staff Picks