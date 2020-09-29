fbpx

A Timely, Seamless Mashup of Buffalo Springfield’s ‘For What It’s Worth’ With Young MC’s ‘Bust a Move’

Talented video editor Bill McClintock (previously) has seamlessly put together a very timely mashup of the classic 1966 Buffalo Springfield political anthem “For What It’s Worth” with the equally classic Young MC song “Bust A Move” from 1989. Assisting with fill-in guitar solos were members of Guns N’ Roses, Def Leppard and Van Halen.

Music used in this mashup:

Buffalo Springfield – For What it’s Worth
Young MC – Bust a Move
Def Leppard – Rock of Ages
Guns N’ Roses – Welcome to the Jungle
Van Halen – Jamie’s Cryin’


