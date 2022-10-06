How Foley Artists Create the Distinct Sounds of Different Footsteps Using Clever Solutions

Abby Tang of Movies Insider visited veteran foley artist Stefan Fraticelli of Oddio Studios to learn how he creates credible footstep sounds for film and television. Fraticelli explains and demonstrates the various tools he uses to construct the perfect footstep, even if he’s not wearing proper footwear. Fraticelli fully understands the different sounds that feet make due to environment, weather, and situation and addresses the issue with creative solutions.

Finding the right footwear, surface, and sync is not always straightforward. For example, if he has to match a pair of high heels on-screen, real heels will produce an unpleasant sound against rocks or dirt, so he’ll use sneakers instead. And if he wants to create creepy creaking sounds on a wood floor in a horror movie, he’ll have to do it with just socks on so the sound fully comes through.