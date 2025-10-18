Foods That Were Historically Named After Real People

Linguist Patrick Foote of Name Explain looked at a number of rather common foods that were named after real people. For example, it is believed that Pavlova was named after ballerina Anna Pavlova, the Caesar salad was named after Julius Caesar, and the sandwich was created by the Earl of Sandwich. Yet, there are lesser-known stories about other titular edibles.

The often covered ones are really just the tip of the iceberg in all of this. I want to plunder deeper into this topic and uncover a section of foods you probably didn’t even know were named after real people.