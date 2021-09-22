Glorious Edible Masks Made Out of Food by Foodmasku

New York City artist Antonius Oki Wiriadjaja (Foodmasku) creates glorious ephemeral masks out of food. After he photographs the masks, Foodmasku then consumes the ingredients that make up the masks.

In 2021, Antonius challenged himself to make 100 masks during the first 100 days of the 46th Presidential administration. He has since turned these images into NFTs that are up for sale on KnownOrigin.

