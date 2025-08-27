How Certain Words and Phrases Were Linguistically Adapted to Become More Familiar

Dr. Erica Brozovsky of the PBS series Otherwords explained how certain words originated through “folk etymology”, a process in which certain phrases or names go through a bit of linguistic adaptation to make them sound more familiar to our brains.

Folk etymology is the process by which the form of an unfamiliar or foreign word is adapted to a more familiar form through popular usage. It also accounts for the unsubstantiated theories about those word and phrase origin.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

