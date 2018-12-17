Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Brilliantly Designed Folding Drone That Can Dynamically Change Shape and Size While in Flight

by at on

Foldable Drone

Researchers at the University of Zurich have created a brilliantly designed drone that dynamically folds itself in a variety of ways in order to change shape and size while in flight. This morphing ability offers greater flexibility for any task as hand.

In this work, we propose a novel, simpler, yet effective morphing design for quadrotors consisting of a frame with four independently rotating arms that fold around the mainframe. To guarantee stable flight at all times, we exploit an optimal control strategy that adapts on the fly to the drone morphology.

via Mike Shouts




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/month. It includes email, free Jetpack Premium, daily backups, CDN and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP