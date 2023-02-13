A Waterproof Drone That Swims As Easily As It Flies

Mirs-X is a quadcopter that flies like a standard drone but can also swim, using the same four propellers. Researchers at the Chinese University of Hong Kong have designed the prototype to hover for six minutes in air, or around 40 minutes underwater. They plan to develop larger versions of the device which could be used for search and rescue or carrying out engineering inspections where it can observe from high altitudes before descending into the water for a closer look.