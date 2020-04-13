Laughing Squid

A Cuddly Flying Spaghetti Monster Plush Toy With Bendable Noodly Appendages

Flying Spaghetti Monster Plush

For Pastafarians who want their deity to be cuddly, there is a Flying Spaghetti Monster plush toy that sports bendable noodly appendages that can be molded into whatever shape needed for snuggling.

Finally there’s a chance for pirates and Pastafaris to build their own shrine with this flying spaghetti monster plush. In contrast to other non-provable divinities, the FSM isn’t that fussy. To be honest, he just likes to be the center of attention, especially in this cuddly way. Every piece of spaghetti can be moved and bend thanks to the wires inside.

Flying Spaghetti Monster Plush Aloft

Flying Spaghetti Monster Plush Touch

