Parrot Rejoins Her Human on His Bicycle After Flying Around the Neighborhood

A blue-and-gold macaw named Happy, who is part of the Parrots of Primrose, took off from her human’s arm as he was riding a bicycle and returned to his arm when she was done flying around the neighborhood. According to her human, Happy was looking for her sister.

Happy on a mission to find her sister

The Parrots Really Enjoy Riding With Their Human