Stunning Footage From a Reconnaissance Plane Flying Into the Eye of Hurricane Melissa

Lt. Col. Mark Withee and the brave pilots of the US Air Force 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron’s “Hurricane Hunters” captured eerily stunning footage as they flew into the eye of Hurricane Melissa. This reconnaissance mission was to gather important information about the devastating storm that caused so much destruction across the Caribbean.

Tragically, 102 deaths have been attributed to the storm. In Jamaica alone, there was an estimated ~9 billion dollars in damage, making it the costliest hurricane in the country’s recorded history. UNICEF is supporting local governments to reach more than 284,000 children and address nutrition needs, access to safe water, sanitation, hygiene, and mental health support.