Dutch Sailor Flies a Drone Inside a Royal Netherlands Navy Submarine For a Recruiting Campaign

A Dutch sailor flew a drone through every corner of a submarine as part of a live event for a Royal Netherlands Navy recruiting campaign. The event, entitled “Onderzeedienst Live”, took place in October 2020 was targeting new graduates who might want to join the Navy.

Now that you are entering the labor market as a (near) graduate, you naturally want to know what career opportunities the Onderzeedienst and the Navy have to offer you!

Here’s the program in its entirety (and in Dutch)

via The Awesomer