How Flushing, Queens Became New York City’s Newest Chinatown

In a tasty episode of the Vice News series Counter Space, Chef Eric Sze explores the rich Chinese culture of Flushing, Queens, which is known as the newest and arguably hottest Chinatown in New York City. Sze consulted with neighborhood experts Yuchen Ye and Scott Wang who shared the rich history of the area’s real estate and the authentic, unapologetic food that represents the people who live here.

Here at the end of the New York 7 train, an hour away from Manhattan, is another newer Chinatown. One that’s not really interested in catering to Western visitors. Welcome to Flushing Queens, home to a soaring number of new immigrants from China and some of the best Chinese food in the world.