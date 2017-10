German insect enthusiast and breeder Adrian Kozakiewicz of Insecthaus captured amusing footage of two really beautiful African spiny flower mantises facing off against each other in a brief staring contest . One mantis had proudly raised wings, while the other started off that way but lowered them as the the visual confrontation continued.

